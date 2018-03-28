More tough weather is on the way for farmers as Ireland will experience another bout of cold, frosty weather from Good Friday.

More tough weather for farmers as frost, fog and sleet forecast

Met Eireann warned that Ireland would see overnight temperatures again plummeting to as low as -2C, while afternoon temperatures until Easter Monday won't rise above 8C.

A high-pressure zone is shielding Ireland from milder Atlantic conditions while allowing icy winds from Scandinavia to sweep over the country. Weather conditions won't be anywhere near as severe as during Storm Emma and the Beast from the East. However, the Easter weekend will be cold, with frost, patches of freezing fog in some areas and occasionally heavy wintry showers of rain and sleet.

"It will remain unsettled for the weekend," a Met Eireann spokesperson said. "[Holy] Thursday and [Good] Friday will be cold and showery days with showers turning to sleet on higher ground." Gardai and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) urged motorists planning on travelling for the Easter weekend to allow extra time for journeys given the potential threat posed by early morning frost, ice and even freezing fog.