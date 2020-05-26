More footage of reckless machinery users emerges as HSA seeks out culprits

More disturbing footage has emerged of young tractor drivers performing reckless manoeuvres on Irish farms, with the Health and Safety Authority now seeking to identify the culprits.

The release of the latest, shocking footage – which has been posted to social media network TikTok – comes in the wake of yesterday’s report in the Farming Independent, which revealed the widespread nature of this behaviour in rural areas.

In a recently uploaded video, a young man is seen dancing on the roof of a tractor while the vehicle is left to drive itself, pulling a hay turner which continues to rotate at speed behind the tractor.

In another video, a tractor driver is seen to pass out another tractor at speed, while filming the entire act on his phone.

In yet another uploaded video, a young man enters a shed with a bull and proceeds to dance in front of the bull, while the animal is seen stomping and pawing the ground.

Further videos show young men driving quad bikes at speed on public roads and performing dangerous manoeuvres.

Pictures shared on TikTok and Snapchat include incidents of tractors and machinery being overturned, accompanied with ‘funny’ comments posted by users.

Meanwhile, the HSA has confirmed to the Farming Independent that it is “actively reviewing the content” and will not hesitate to take robust action where it can identify the individuals and the employers concerned.

Mark Cullen, Assistant Chief Executive with the HSA, said: “The antics of the farm workers in these videos is shocking. Not only is there a complete lack of even the most basic safety precautions, there is a complete lack of common sense and total disregard for their own safety and the safety of those around them.

"It’s only pure luck that some of these individuals have not been seriously injured or killed.

"Farmers and contractors must take a zero-tolerance approach with this type of behaviour and make it clear to farm workers that under no circumstances is it acceptable.

"The workers themselves need to seriously reflect on their actions and consider the consequences for themselves and their families if a serious incident occurred. The Health and Safety Authority will not hesitate to take robust action where we can identify the individuals and the employers concerned.”

Yesterday, the Association of Farm & Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI) confirmed that it is aware of the growing problem.

“Using smart phones to create videos is now a significant management issue for many contractors during silage seasons,” said Michael Moroney, chief executive of FCI.

“We are aware of significant numbers of videos being posted to various social media outlets which seem to portray contractor operations during silage harvesting as some form of entertainment.

“This behaviour undermines the seriousness and dangers associated with using high-output modern machinery in farm contracting operations.

“We are urging all contractors to immediately sack any drivers found to be using their smart phones for recording and publishing work-related videos to social media outlets as they are endangering themselves, other road users and ultimately putting the future of the contracting business at huge risk, as well as adding significantly to insurance claims.”

The President of ICMSA, Pat McCormack, said people driving tractors while filming themselves were "dangerous, irresponsible and had to stop".

Online Editors