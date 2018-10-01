More farm organisations join IFA in boycott of Beef Forum

ICSA has announced that it will not to attend the upcoming Beef Forum scheduled for Wednesday due to the lack of solidarity shown by meat processors in recent weeks.

ICSA has announced that it will not to attend the upcoming Beef Forum scheduled for Wednesday due to the lack of solidarity shown by meat processors in recent weeks.

It's also understood that ICMSA will not pass a picked by IFA. IFA has plans to lead a protest of farmers outside Wednesday's meeting and will also not participate in the forum.

Addressing the issue, ICSA president Patrick Kent said “Cutting prices week after week is shameful. It shows complete contempt for farmers and is particularly egregious when many are on their knees due to increased costs. "There is no point in attending a roundtable discussion when factories are attending in bad faith.”

Efforts by the factories to cut beef prices by a further 5c/kg last week to 370c/kg for steers and 380c/kg for heifers have prompted a furious reaction from the IFA. "It is a scandal the way the meat factories have systematically cut cattle prices here, forcing prices down well below the cost of production and inflicting severe losses on farmer suppliers," claimed IFA livestock chairman Angus Woods.