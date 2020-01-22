'More farm accidents are happening than people realise, and much of it is still going unreported'

Brendan, a tillage farmer and agricultural contractor, was busy bailing silage on July 14, 2011, when the unthinkable happened. While clearing a build-up of dust from the bailer, the machine fell on top of him and took his life.

Tragically, Angela and Brendan's 11-year-old son Ronan was in the tractor when the fatal accident took place.

Now 19-years-old, Ronan is studying Agricultural Mechanisation at Pallaskenry Agricultural College and Angela believes that more needs to be done to raise awareness of farm safety, especially young farmers.

"People need to be taught about it, especially young people. I think there should be a lot more farm safety awareness in secondary schools. There should be a lot more awareness right across the board about this," she said.

"When an accident happens, it's talked about for a couple of days and then it's forgotten about. There needs to be an ongoing campaign. Farm safety should be being talked about all the time, not just when the accident happens."

Angela's memories of the day Brendan died are still as strong today as they were in 2011. She was one day away from taking an extended summer break from her job as a civil servant - six weeks off to spend at home, to look after her children and Brendan, while he navigated his busiest time of the year.

"I had spoken to him at lunch time, that was the last time we spoke. We were planning our holidays, we used to go on a sun holiday each year after Christmas. It was the only time that he could get away," she said.

"That evening, Brendan's brother drove into our yard and told me there had been an accident. Both Brendan and Ronan were gone [working that day], so I didn't know what happened.

"Brendan's brother told me that Brendan was dead.

"You go into a state of shock, I didn't believe it was true. I couldn't believe him.

"Brendan had gone into a field and there was a problem with the very first bail. It happened all the time, there was a build-up of dust in the machine, he had to flick a switch to get it going again. He had to climb into the machine to do it and the bailer fell down on top of him. That was it."

Brendan's death had a massive effect on Angela and her family, both emotionally and practically. Not coming from a farming background, she had no experience in managing their farm and contracting business.

"Brendan did all the farming and I had very little experience of how he ran the business," she said.

"His brothers were very good. Brendan had already sown crops on the farm and that first year they got the combine harvester organised and harvested it and took care of everything.

They did the same the following year as well but in the end it wasn't making any money. In the end the decision was to get rid of the farm."

Angela is a member of Embrace FARM, a support organisation for people who have lost loved ones as a result of farm incidents. The group works to raise awareness of farm safety as well as support the people left behind after a tragedy.

Each year the group hosts a service for the relatives of people who have lost their lives on farms.

Last year, the names of more than 140 victims of farm accidents were read out at the service.

Lucky escapes

"More farm accidents are happening than people realise. Lucky escapes are happening all the time. There are so many of them. So much of it goes unreported," she said.

"I'm not a farm safety expert but I think that you should always have safety in the back of your mind when you are going to do a job on a farm. You have to let yourself take a step back, take a look at what you are doing, and remember the farmers who didn't make the right decision.

"It could happen to anyone. Brendan was so safe when it came to working on the farm. He knew the machinery inside out, he was very particular about what he did.

"But time pressures take their toll. When the sun was shining, farmers would be ringing and calling him non-stop. He was under so much pressure, but he was always so careful.

"We never thought something like this would happen to him. You can't be thinking that it can't happen to you because it can."

