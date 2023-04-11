Farming

Mixed tillage farming more profitable and stable than specialised agriculture

Results from a new study show that greater agricultural diversity is associated with more stable farm incomes and food production

Farms with a greater variety of crops and/or livestock showed greater stability in both food production and incomes. Photo by Damien Eagers

A return to mixed tillage farming could offset the negative impacts of climate variability on food security and farm incomes, a new UK study has suggested.

The study comes after decades of increased specialisation of agriculture on farms across Ireland and the UK. According to the CSO, the number of mixed farms in Ireland fell by some 40pc between 2010 and 2020.

