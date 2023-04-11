Mixed tillage farming more profitable and stable than specialised agriculture

A return to mixed tillage farming could offset the negative impacts of climate variability on food security and farm incomes, a new UK study has suggested.

The study comes after decades of increased specialisation of agriculture on farms across Ireland and the UK. According to the CSO, the number of mixed farms in Ireland fell by some 40pc between 2010 and 2020.

Produced by staff from Rothamsted Research, the University of Reading and Newcastle University, the study examined cereal farms, arable farms and farms that grew a mix of crops, which in some instances also reared livestock.

Dr Caroline Harkness, who was a joint Rothamsted and Reading PhD student when she led the study, said: “Under current conditions, farm management decisions may provide opportunities for farmers, supported by policymakers, to tackle the instability caused by climate volatility which are outside their control.

​“Our results show that greater agricultural diversity is associated with more stable farm incomes and food production.

“The relative strength of these associations, in comparison to the impact of other farming practices and climate conditions, indicates that maintaining or increasing agricultural diversity is very important for the future sustainability of farming systems and food security.”

The researchers linked 13 years of data on yields and incomes from 929 farms across England and Wales with local climate data to understand the relative effects of climate variability, subsidies and farming practices on the stability of food production and farm incomes.

The analysis showed variability in temperature and rainfall reduced the stability of farm income and food production.

However, farms with a greater variety of crops and/or livestock showed greater stability in both food production and incomes, whereas farms that spent more on chemical inputs (fertiliser, pesticide and concentrated animal feed) had more variable incomes but less variable yields.

“Spending more on chemical inputs therefore helps maintain food production but reduces the stability of income,” said Dr Harkness. “More precise application of pesticides and fertilisers, to where they are specifically needed, may help reduce costs and address this apparent trade-off, as well as reducing negative impacts on the environment.”

Larger farms were also associated with greater stability of both food production and farm incomes across most farm types.

“Farmers are facing a more unpredictable environment, with climate change affecting food production and global food prices. Government policy could be targeted to combat production risks, including those from climate variability, and move towards greater agricultural sustainability,” said Dr Harkness.