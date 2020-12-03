Minister vows to face down anti-farming brigade

The Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue, has committed to farmers from anti-farming agendas threatening their incomes.

He made the comments at the ICMSA AGM held online today.

Minister McConalogue said he was aware of the pressure farmers feel including income pressure, pressure from environmentalists and pressure from what he described as the 'anti-dairy brigade'.

"Many of these anti-farming agendas do not understand the long hours, the hard work as well as the care for animals and the environment that you as farmers are already doing.

"I want to be a Minister that fights for you – to protect your income and to protect you from these anti-farming biases. I hope that I, along with the rest of the industry, can ease the pressures often on our farming community," he said.

The Minister said the justified and hard-earned reputation is due to the quality of Irish sourced milk which farmers are called on to produce.

"This is a key competitive advantage in our promotional efforts around the world," he said.

On his policy for the dairy industry, Minister McConalogue said he would support productive farms who are focussed on feeding the world in an environmentally friendly manner.

"The dairy industry has been one of the success stories of this economy over the last 10 years. But we must all ensure that the benefits of this growth are felt by everyone in the sector," he said.

On Brexit he said he remains hopeful that a deal can be struck that will benefit Ireland, however he warned our current seamless trading relationship with Great Britain will change forever from January onwards.

On live exports, Minister McConalogue said he recently met with representatives from the export sector and stressed the continued need for the export of calves during the spring time.

However, he said policymakers and farmers must have contingencies in place.

"Let me very clear. I remain fully committed to supporting the exportation of calves in a safe and compliant manner. But It is clear, however, that live export cannot be the answer for every calf.

"It is vital that we secure alternative outlets for our calves, for example through dairy-beef production systems," he said.

Online Editors