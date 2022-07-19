Minister vows to clamp down on wildlife crime with ‘more rangers than ever’

There have been 19 wildlife crime prosecutions so far this year. Photo: Roger Jones

Prosecutions for wildlife crime could more than triple this year after Green Party Minister Malcolm Noonan warned the public the National Parks and Wildlife Service now “has more rangers than ever”.

He was speaking this week after a farmer was convicted and fined following the poisoning of protected birds in Wicklow.

Minister Noonan said he “strongly” welcomed the conviction, acknowledging the efforts and dedication of the NPWS staff involved in bringing the prosecution.

He said the NPWS had closed 21 prosecutions in 2021 and 19 more to date in 2022, and are currently progressing a further 49.

“I’d like to remind everyone that the NPWS has more rangers than ever and that it’s never been more focussed — or more effective — on wildlife crime,” he said.

On Monday, July 11, Mr Christopher Thomas Noel Doyle, aka Noel Doyle Senior, a farmer with an address at Crehelp, Co Wicklow, was before Carlow District Court charged with a breach of Regulation 4(1)(i) contrary to Regulation 4(2) of the Birds and Natural Habitats (Restrictions on the Use of Poisoned Bait) Regulations 2010. Mr Doyle pleaded guilty to the offence.

The court heard that an NPWS conservation ranger discovered a dead buzzard on lands at Athgreany, Co Wicklow. After further investigation, the ranger found a second dead buzzard, a dead raven and a sheep carcass placed near a fox den.

Following post mortems carried out by the Department of Agriculture, Dublin Regional Veterinary Laboratory and extensive testing by the State Laboratory, the birds were found to have died due to high levels of poison (carbofuran) in their systems.

The sheep was found to have been cut open and the wound laced with large amounts of the extremely toxic carbofuran.

In his evidence to the court, the conservation ranger stated that the levels of poison were extremely hazardous to all forms of life and it was very lucky no humans were poisoned accidentally. He also said it was likely that other wild animals scavenged the carcasses, suffered and died from poisoning, but were never found.

Judge Marie Keane said she wouldn’t be imposing a custodial sentence due to Mr Doyle’s age, but imposed a fine of €500 and €1,500 expenses, with four months to pay.