Minister urged to clarify intervention in animal welfare prosecution

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has been called on to clarify why his Department has brought a High Court challenge seeking to set aside a suspended sentence imposed on a senior Department official for animal neglect and welfare issues.

The action relates to Bernard (aka Brian) Kilgariff who, as a senior official with the Department of Agriculture, had investigated animal welfare issues.

The minister is appealing a four-month suspended sentence imposed by Sligo District Court, arguing that the maximum penalty available was a fine. The court had also imposed fines totalling €2,000.

Sinn Féin agriculture spokesperson Matt Carthy said: “It appears bizarre that any employer would take legal action on behalf of a staff member convicted of grievous activities — more so given, in this instance, that it involves a minister acting on behalf of the Irish people.” He said it has “caused great concern among the public”. “I’m conscious this is subject to legal proceedings. However, the public concern is such that iIt is imperative Minister McConalogue provides clarity as to why this action was brought and on what basis.” Social Democrats agriculture spokesperson Holly Cairns said: “Animal cruelty is a serious offence which is prosecuted all too infrequently. The minister must immediately explain why he is seeking to set aside convictions for egregious offences imposed on one of the Department’s own officials. “Given these are civil proceedings, there is nothing stopping the minister from making an immediate public statement on the matter.” The Department did not respond to queries on the matter from the Farming Independent.