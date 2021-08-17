Farming

Minister urged to clarify intervention in animal welfare prosecution

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue. Photo: Joe Dunne

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has been called on to clarify why his Department has brought a High Court challenge seeking to set aside a suspended sentence imposed on a senior Department official for animal neglect and welfare issues.

The action relates to Bernard (aka Brian) Kilgariff who, as a senior official with the Department of Agriculture, had investigated animal welfare issues.

The minister is appealing a four-month suspended sentence imposed by Sligo District Court, arguing that the maximum penalty available was a fine. The court had also imposed fines totalling €2,000.

