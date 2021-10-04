Minister stops short of national herd cuts in climate plan

There will be “increased ambition” for the agri-food sector to reduce its emissions in the coming weeks as the Government’s Climate Action plan is finalised.

Speaking at the weekend, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue reiterated that the national herd must remain stable, but stopped short of saying there would be a cut in numbers to reduce emission levels.

He said the sector has to reduce its carbon footprint, but did not go as far as saying that would mean a cut in the national herd.

“We have been one of the first sectors to produce a climate change plan in Ag Climatise but of course as we finalise our plans now in the coming weeks, there will be increased ambition across all sectors and that will be true of agriculture as well,” he told RTÉ.

Read More



“What I’ve said is across our national herd it has to absolutely remain stable.

“And the last couple of years has seen it stabilise and that’s a crucial pillar on which we need to build the reduction of the footprint from our agricultural sector,” he said.

“What’s really important alongside that is that we continue to produce that food.

“We do it really, really well across all sectors of production.

“And if you take the dairy sector... we’re the most carbon efficient producer of dairy produce in Europe.

“It’s really important we continue to produce the food that we do, but as equally really important that we take every option available to us to reduce the footprint of that and that’s something that farmers are very up for.”



The Environmental Protection Agency chief Laura Burke told the Farming Independent last week that “efficiencies will not cut it”.

“The environment does not understand ‘efficiency’ – it understands total emissions, total impact.

“That is going to be absolutely – going beyond improving efficiencies and focusing on reducing total emissions and bridging the link between animal numbers, fertiliser use, deteriorating water quality.

“That is where the rubber hits the road,” she said.