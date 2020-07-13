Farming

Minister signals potential softening of policy on CAP payments convergence

Ciaran Moran

Embattled Minister for Agriculture Barry Cowen has said he is 'reflecting' on the future of the farm payment convergence process.

The move has been seen as a softening of a clear Fianna Fáil commitment during the General Election campaign to continue the flattening of EU farm payments - including the anticipated two-year transition period for CAP reforms. The Green Party made a similar commitment.

Responding to queries from the Farming Independent, Minister Cowen said he has already had discussions with some of the farming organisations and will be meeting others next week.