Minister signals potential softening of policy on CAP payments convergence

Embattled Minister for Agriculture Barry Cowen has said he is 'reflecting' on the future of the farm payment convergence process.

The move has been seen as a softening of a clear Fianna Fáil commitment during the General Election campaign to continue the flattening of EU farm payments - including the anticipated two-year transition period for CAP reforms. The Green Party made a similar commitment.

Responding to queries from the Farming Independent, Minister Cowen said he has already had discussions with some of the farming organisations and will be meeting others next week.

"Pending completion of these discussions, I am reflecting on the future of the convergence process mindful that farmers need an early decision to allow them to continue to plan for the next couple of years," he said.

"It is important for farmers that decisions are well planned and clearly signalled as we move into the next CAP."

A briefing document issued to the Minister by his Department said Ireland has chosen to pause the convergence process during the transition period.

The document seen by the Farming Independent said this was to allow consultation and debate in Ireland on the new CAP programme to continue without undue external pressure. It added that this approach would allow farmers to complete planning and transactions on the payment entitlement values they had expected for the transitional period.

Hill farmers

Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) president Colm O'Donnell has issued a reminder to Fianna Fáil and Green Party TDs of promises made during the General Election.

He said "both parties made clear promises that convergence of Pillar 1 payments should continue during the CAP Transition period".

"There is a clear inequity in the payment model as farmers on the higher end at €700/ha continue to receive over four times the amount paid to farmers on the minimum payment of €160/ha. This disparity is becoming more and more difficult for the EU Commission to justify."

However, other farm organisations are taking a different stance on convergence. The IFA says no farmer should suffer payment cuts under the new CAP or during the transition.

Its president, Tim Cullinan, emphasised the importance of defending direct payments when he met the Minister last week.

"We are very concerned that the current allocation for Pillar I is not even sufficient to pay farmers the same Basic Payment in 2021 as they got this year. We want to see an increased overall budget to cover inflation and any extra asks on farmers," he said.