Minister shipping in fodder ‘too little, too late’, says IFA

Government moves to alleviate the escalating fodder crisis have been blasted as “too little, too late” by under-pressure farmers.

The weather-related forage problems on the country’s farms have seen the major co-ops undertake the costly measure of importing fodder from the UK and Spain to ease pressures.

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed’s confirmation of financial supports for the import of fodder from outside Ireland has been criticised by the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) as “too little, too late”. It comes as farmers see little sign of respite for their waterlogged fields with poor grass growth as Met Éireann forecast a ‘status yellow’ rainfall warning across the south of the country, delivering a further 30mm to 50mm of rain over 24 hours from this afternoon.

With some farmers warning they were already out of silage stocks and others on the brink, Dairygold was the first to confirm it had organised for the importation of 2,500 tonnes of haylage and hay from the UK, with the first loads arriving today as it was not possible to source it locally. It will be sold at the cost price of purchase. “We have no doubt that this imported fodder is essential. Unfortunately, ground temperatures and grass growth remain well below normal for this time of year, so at this point in time it’s difficult to know when dairy farmers will be in a position to return to grazing,” said Dairygold chair John O’Gorman.