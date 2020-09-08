Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 21.9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Minister insists he didn’t rule out further land designations as row with IFA escalates

Malcolm Noonan Expand

Close

Malcolm Noonan

Malcolm Noonan

Malcolm Noonan

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Minister for Heritage Malcolm Noonan has said he did not rule out further land designations in a meeting with the IFA.

This is despite IFA president Tim Cullinan claiming to have gotten a clear and unequivocal commitment from Noonan that there are no plans for more land designations.

Cullinan said at the online meeting that the Programme for Government has no mention of more designations and IFA will be holding all parties to account on this.