'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land says TD

FarmIreland.ie

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed face more questions in the Dail last week relating to the delay in payments to farmers who are part of a commonage at Killerry in Ballintogher, County Sligo.

https://www.independent.ie/business/farming/news/farming-news/minister-in-denial-some-sligo-farmers-at-a-loss-of-up-to-40k-over-burnt-land-says-td-36953200.html

https://www.independent.ie/regionals/sligochampion/news/article35829000.ece/b4d8a/AUTOCROP/h342/2017-06-20_sli_32077548_I1.JPG