'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land says TD
Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed face more questions in the Dail last week relating to the delay in payments to farmers who are part of a commonage at Killerry in Ballintogher, County Sligo.
It's just over a year since three gorse fires ravaged Killery Mountain, Geevagh and Lough Easkey/Ox Mountains at a cost to Sligo County Council of approximately €125,000.
Hundreds of acres of land were destroyed and a section of the Sligo Way boardwalk was damaged.
The Department of Rural and Community Development funded repairs to the boardwalk last summer.
However 33 farmers were notified by the Department of Agriculture that their Basic Payment would be reduced. They are awaiting the outcome of an appeal against this.
Farmers have withdrawn access to several walkways on rural mountains in South East Sligo in protest
Raising the issue in the Dail again last week, Fine Gael TD Tony McLoughlin said one farmer effected told him that he is at the loss of about €40,000 and while others are at the loss of about 140pc.
“I ask that this would be dealt with as a matter of urgency.