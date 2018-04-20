Minister considering the 'possibility' of introducing mandatory electronic tagging of cattle

The Department of Agriculture currently provides for the use of EID (electronic tags) in the supply of official bovine identification tags to herd keepers by approved tag vendors.

However, herd keepers can on a voluntary basis choose to identify bovine animals using a conventional and electronic tag.

New EU regulations provides for the introduction of electronic identification of bovines on a voluntary basis or mandatory basis from July 18, 2019 whereby each Member State shall ensure that the necessary infrastructure is in place for the electronic identification of animals.