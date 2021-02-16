Minister commits to forgotten farmers in new CAP

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said the ‘forgotten farmers’ group is a priority of his in the new CAP. Gareth Chaney Collins

‘Forgotten farmers’ will be accommodated for payments under the new CAP, Minister of Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has pledged.

The ‘forgotten farmers’ are the cohort of farmers who had set up their agricultural holdings prior to 2008, and were still under 40 in 2015 — holding low-value payment entitlements — but were deemed ineligible as young farmers under the National Reserve.

It is estimated that 4,000 farmers fall into this category and were not accommodated in the last CAP or by previous Agriculture Ministers.

In response to a query from the Farming Independent, Minister McConalogue said looking after these farmers will be one of his priorities during negotiations for the new CAP.

“We have an opportunity to seek to address the ‘forgotten farmer’ issue under the new CAP and I will do that.

“Addressing the ‘forgotten farmer’ issue is a key commitment under in the Programme for Government and is also a commitment I gave as opposition spokesperson,” he said.

“Under the new CAP, I fully intend on honouring the commitment I gave to these farmers. This group of farmers are young and progressive and we must not stand in their way — we must harness and encourage their ambition and I fully intend on doing that.”

