Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 23 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Minister asks Brussels to allow relaxing of rules to make more land available for fodder

Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

The Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has formally written to the European Commission seeking support for the relaxing of a number of conditions, which could potentially make a significant amount of land available for the conservation of fodder. 

It comes after the Minister outlined the problems currently being faced by Irish farmers owing to the prolonged winter of and the continuing summer drought conditions at last weeks European Council of Ministers meeting.

The Minister has previously requested that the Commission ensure the earliest approval of advance direct support payments this autumn in order to support farmers cope with this prolonged challenging period. 

Minister Creed is also scheduled to meet with the Pillar Banks this week to discuss the difficult situation.

Farm organisations have over recent weeks called for a series of actions from the Minister.

ICMSA President, Pat McCormack said the closing date for fertiliser spreading on 15 September should be extended and the decision should be taken now so that farmers can make fertiliser decisions based on the knowledge that the closing date has been extended.

He also said that the GLAS rules need to be amended particularly in relation to species-rich grassland and traditional hay meadows to allow farmers spread additional fertiliser to grow grass.

"Depending on weather conditions between now and the end of the year, farmers could be facing an unprecedented fodder crisis in winter 2018/19 and Department scheme must not hinder farmers from growing additional fodder at this time in the interest of farmer and animal welfare."

IFA President Joe Healy said it is a complete farce that the agri-loan scheme announced in last October’s Budget would not be available to farmers until the end of this year.

“Farmers were already frustrated that the Minister had indicated that it would be the second half of 2018 when money would be available to farmers. Now it looks like it will be a race against time to have the money available at any stage in 2018. It is a complete farce,” he said.

IFA Rural Development Chairman Joe Brady earlier criticised the refusal by the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed to allow farmers who have the traditional hay meadow measure in GLAS to cut their meadows now rather than have to wait until July 1st.

The IFA Rural Development Chairman said the inaction by the Minister mirrors the stance he adopted during the fodder crisis last winter and has left farmers very frustrated that he does not understand the practicalities of farming.

He said the Minister must allow as much flexibility in GLAS as possible so that farmers are in a strong position with fodder for next winter.

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Goodman's ABP seals deal to sell beef online in China
Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal

Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal
EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Kevin Power, solicitor for Mr Croker, said his client had two Massey Ferguson tractors in his yard to be restored. Stock image.

'Crossed wires': Judge fines mechanic after he repairs the wrong Massey
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...


Top Stories

Top surgeon on why farm injuries often happen during farmers' most...
The location of the planned airstrip is north of Ardfert village. Stock Image.

Plans for airstrip on farmland objected to over cow disturbance

Battle lines drawn as EU court weighs fate of gene-edited crops
Stock photo

Irish Water looking for tankers to help supply
Located 3km from Ardclough and 8km from Newcastle, the farm is just off the M7 at the Castlewarden/Kill exit.

Plucky bidder lands Kildare residential farm for €830,000
Sorcha Flannery (niece of Dr Henry Kennedy) unveiling the plaque at Toor with Michael Kennedy (Irish Kennedy Heritage Group), Jack Kennedy (grand-nephew) and Michael Berkery (chairman, FBD trust).

The 'mountainy man' who led evolution of the co-op movement
Bad old days: Ireland cannot return to a hard border of posts and barriers

'Ireland will not once again become collateral damage in British policy'