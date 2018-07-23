The Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has formally written to the European Commission seeking support for the relaxing of a number of conditions, which could potentially make a significant amount of land available for the conservation of fodder.

Minister asks Brussels to allow relaxing of rules to make more land available for fodder

It comes after the Minister outlined the problems currently being faced by Irish farmers owing to the prolonged winter of and the continuing summer drought conditions at last weeks European Council of Ministers meeting.

The Minister has previously requested that the Commission ensure the earliest approval of advance direct support payments this autumn in order to support farmers cope with this prolonged challenging period. Minister Creed is also scheduled to meet with the Pillar Banks this week to discuss the difficult situation.

Farm organisations have over recent weeks called for a series of actions from the Minister. ICMSA President, Pat McCormack said the closing date for fertiliser spreading on 15 September should be extended and the decision should be taken now so that farmers can make fertiliser decisions based on the knowledge that the closing date has been extended.