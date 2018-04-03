Minister announces immediate review of fodder supplies to deal with 'difficult spring'

This follows a meeting of Department officials with Teagasc and the main co-ops that took place last week and is convened to meet again tomorrow, April 4 following what has been a difficult weekend for farmers struggling with fodder shortages.

The Minister said that the group will look at the availability of fodder including possible recourse to the option of imports, should it be required.

“Significant rainfall over the weekend in many areas of the country has created additional challenges for Irish farmers dealing with what has already been a difficult spring. It is important to recognise that while fodder supplies around the country remain tight, other options, including importation need to be considered,” he said.