Minister announces immediate review of fodder supplies to deal with 'difficult spring'

Minister Michael Creed. Photo: Arthur Carron
Claire Fox

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has announced an immediate review of fodder supplies and said that fodder importation needs to be considered.

This follows a meeting of Department officials with Teagasc and the main co-ops that took place last week and is convened to meet again tomorrow, April 4 following what has been a difficult weekend for farmers struggling with fodder shortages.

The Minister said that the group will look at the availability of fodder including possible recourse to the option of imports, should it be required.

“Significant rainfall over the weekend in many areas of the country has created additional challenges for Irish farmers dealing with what has already been a difficult spring. It is important to recognise that while fodder supplies around the country remain tight, other options, including importation need to be considered,” he said.

 “Officials from my Department, in conjunction with Teagasc have been actively monitoring the availability of fodder supplies for purchase by farmers.”

The Minister added: “Where there had been regional difficulties with fodder availability previously, the recent poor weather, coupled with poor grass growth has delayed turnout of animals across the country, and this is putting pressure on fodder supplies across a number of regions.

“As supplies are tightening it is important that these are managed proactively. My officials met with Teagasc and the major co-operatives last week to ensure co-ordinated advisory support for farmers.”

A further meeting is planned tomorrow, 4th April, building on this work and the Minister has asked for further planning in respect of sourcing fodder.

The Minister called on farmers who still have supplies, to continue to make these available to neighbours through local groups, the co-ops and Teagasc.

Teagasc advisors are available to conduct fodder budgeting and the Minister is asking Teagasc to run ‘Fodder clinics’, supporting farmers in addressing their particular situation.


Online Editors

