Minister agrees to name factories found guilty of excess trim

Margaret Donnelly

The Minister for Agriculture has told the IFA that his Department will name factories found guilty of excess trim offences from the New Year .

Following negotiations, yesterday, as the IFA staged a sit in at the Department's offices in Dublin, agreement has been reached between the IFA and Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed in relation to the publication of the factories which committed trim offences.

From January 1, 2019 the names of the factories which commit trim offences will be published each quarter on the Dept of Agriculture website.

This Minister said that his department will publish the names of plants in which on the spot fines have been applied with effect from January 1, 2019.

"I also intend to publish the names of plants in which such fines were levied in 2018 and 2016 before year end, subject to the completion of a number of formalities." 

To date in 2018, a total of 19 on-the-spot fines were issued for non-compliance with the EU reference carcase trimming specification. Under legislation (SI 363/2010), non-compliance with the carcase trim specification attracts a maximum on the spot fine of €200 per carcase. 

Further, farmers impacted will be informed and they will be fully compensated by the factories.

The Minister has also confirmed that he and his officials will continue to reject any attempts by the EU to place further restrictions on the live export trade.

The Minister made it clear to the IFA that he is totally committed to the live export trade.

Following this agreement, the IFA sit-in at the Department Agriculture, Food and the Marine in Kildare Street has ended.

