Minister agrees to name factories found guilty of excess trim

Following negotiations, yesterday, as the IFA staged a sit in at the Department's offices in Dublin, agreement has been reached between the IFA and Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed in relation to the publication of the factories which committed trim offences.

From January 1, 2019 the names of the factories which commit trim offences will be published each quarter on the Dept of Agriculture website.

