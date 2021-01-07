Milk agency yet to resolve ‘gender balance’ concern

The National Milk Agency is yet to resolve “gender balance concerns” raised about its membership early last year.

In its 2019 annual report – published in March 2020 - chairman Denis Murphy stated to then Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed that “concerns regarding gender balance in the membership of the agency” had been “noted”.

“The members and I share this concern. The agency has again requested the nominating bodies to consider how this matter can be resolved. The agency intends to give greater consideration and priority to the issue of gender balance,” the chairman stated in the report.

However, no new appointments have been made in the intervening period.

In response to questions from the Farming Independent, National Milk Agency CEO Muiris Ó Céidigh said: “As regards gender balance - this is a key issue for the agency.”

“It is currently working within the legislative provisions of its enabling statute to address the issue, however it has no announcements at this time,” he said.

Financial statement

The National Milk Agency was established to regulate the supply of milk for liquid consumption throughout the state. Currently all its appointed producer, processor, distributor, retailer and consumer representatives are male.

The agency is financed by means of a levy of 0.1c/l of milk purchased for processing for liquid consumption.

National consumption of fresh drinking milk was 578 million litres last year. Domestic supplies from registered producers had a 75pc share of the domestic fresh milk market, while milk imports had a market share of 25pc.

Sales of whole milk represented 62pc of fresh milk sales, while sales of low-fat and skimmed milks represented 38pc of sales.

According to its 2019 financial statement, the agency’s total income decreased to €497,749 from €506,526 in 2018.

Income from milk levies decreased by €8,349 to €497,735.

Operating costs of €540,341 increased by €4,742 or 1pc. Personnel and staff related costs of €378,458 representing 70pc of total costs increased by €12,038 or 3pc. Other administrative costs and depreciation amounting to €161,883 decreased by €7,296 or 4pc. At year-end, the accumulated fund amounted to €977,811 and was comprised of cash and deposits of €916,886, debtors less creditors of €56,106 and fixed assets of €4,819.

Online Editors