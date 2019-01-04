Mild weather to continue, but showers expected in coming days
The mild weather is set to continue, but there will be some sunny breaks throughout the country, however many areas will remain cloudy with highest temperatures of five to nine degrees in mostly light southerly breezes, according to Met Éireann.
Tomorrow, Saturday will be largely dry again with a few bright or sunny spells, it says. Evening will bring light rain and it will develop on west coasts. Highest temperatures of seven to 11 degrees are expected. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with patchy light rain or drizzle.
Some good opportunities for spraying will arise over the weekend as winds will generally be light and there will some light precipitation at most.
However, breezy conditions are expected during Monday and for a time on Tuesday. Winds will turn northerly bringing somewhat cooler conditions over the country by mid-week according to Met Éireann.
The next seven days will see some cooler spells bringing temperatures closer to normal, compared to recent weeks, it says.
Sunday will be mostly dull or cloudy with patchy rain or drizzle, affecting parts of Leinster and Munster and later Connacht. Staying mainly dry in the North. Temperatures will be around 7 to 11 degrees in just light variable breezes.
Monday and Tuesday will see gusty winds pick up and outbreaks of rain in the west will spread southeastwards during the afternoon. High temperatures of nine to 11 degrees are expected.
The past week has been drier than average countrywide with between 10pc and 40pc of the normal weekly rainfall, less in parts of the east, according to Met Éireann.
High pressure is going to dominate our weather over the next week bringing a lot of dry weather with only small amounts of rainfall expected, keeping figures well-below average.
Most soils are saturated, but due to dry weather over the past number of days, some light soils are trafficable. There is no marked change expected this week, perhaps a slight recovery in saturated soils in the east, it says.
Online Editors