Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.2°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Micheál Martin: 'It will create tensions', but State should buy more land for forestry and rewilding

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said he is passionately committed to the biodiversity agenda. Photo: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images Expand

Close

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said he is passionately committed to the biodiversity agenda. Photo: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said he is passionately committed to the biodiversity agenda. Photo: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said he is passionately committed to the biodiversity agenda. Photo: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

The State should buy more land for forestry and rewilding, Tánaiste and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has said.

Responding to questions on Coillte’s decision to link up with an investment fund to purchase €200m worth of new and existing forestry land, he said his view was that subject to State aid rules, in terms of forestry, he would want the land to be in State ownership.

Most Watched

Privacy