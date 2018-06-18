Farm Ireland
Met Éireann says temperatures to 'get well into the twenties' - but there's some bad news too

'Prevailing sunshine' expected this weekend

Today will see some short sunny spells in the east but it will be mostly cloudy elsewhere.
Kate Kent, 4, and her brother Jack, 2, from Artane, enjoying the good weather earlier this month. Dollymount beach, Bull Island, Dublin. Picture: Caroline Quinn
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 22 degrees this week - but not before spells of continuous rain in certain parts of the country.

Tomorrow will see heavy spells of rain in the west and north.

However, it will be a different story in the east which will be mainly dry with temperatures between 18 to 22 degrees.

There will be a few spots of drizzle throughout the country over the next couple of days but the weekend is set to see the best of the sunshine.

Met Éireann says the weekend is set to be dry and fine "with warm, sunny weather prevailing."

Inland temperatures are likely to get "well into the twenties."

Temperatures will range from 16 to 21 degrees in the midlands and south.

Wednesday will see a cloudy and rainy start to the day in the east, while clearer and dry conditions will follow to all places with sunny spells.

Online Editors

