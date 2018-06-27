Met Éireann prepare for possible red weather warning as inland areas soar to 32C

Some inland areas of Ireland could face temperatures of up to 32C today with those looking to cool down being advised to head for the coast.

Met Éireann said due to blazing temperatures already witnessed across the country, there's a chance the mercury could creep upward to 32C, as we edge closer to Ireland's record 33.3C temperature in 1887.

Yesterday, the highest temperature was recorded at Shannon Airport (28C). Today, the hottest areas are expected to be inland areas across Connacht and Munster, where we could see anything from 26C to 30C or even 32C. If temperatures peak beyond 30C, Met Éireann could introduce a red weather warning.

Shallow mist & fog patches clearing soon after dawn. Dry with hazy sunshine today in light easterly breezes. Very warm or hot during the afternoon, with highs of 26 to 30 generally, but sea breezes will keep temperatures in the low 20s especially near southern & eastern coasts. pic.twitter.com/PQMSJck16g — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 27, 2018

Currently a yellow warning is in operation but a red status would mean those whose health is at risk, such as asthmatics or the elderly, would be advised to take action, like staying indoors. "There is a chance we could get to 32C. Inland areas, such as Clare, Galway city, Mayo and Limerick, are expected to be the hottest today," forecaster Aoife Murray said.