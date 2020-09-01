Met Eireann adds grass growth to farming forecast

Met Éireann is now providing a grass growth forecast in its weekly Farming Weather bulletin, and work is also underway to provide seasonal forecasts in the future.

The new grass growth forecasts are a collaboration between Met Éireann and Teagasc, utilising data from PastureBase Ireland.

The grassland management tool is now used by over 2,000 farmers weekly across the country. It allows farmers to record paddock covers, and calculates growth etc. It has been in operation since 2013, and numbers are increasing each year.

"For Met Éireann, we look at the average growth rates for this week per country over the last seven years to see how this corresponds to the current growth. This gives us an indication of where growth rates are," said Micheál O'Leary, co-ordinator of PastureBase Ireland.

Data for the predicted growth rates (next seven days) is compiled by researcher Elodie Ruelle in Moorepark.

"Elodie has developed a grass growth model. It is currently run on 40 farms this trial, again taking data from PBI (covers, fertiliser application) and weather data from Met Éireann for these farms (forecast) to predict what grass growth will be over the next 7 days," Mr O’Leary said.

Farmers may soon gain another tool to aid with decision making on farms, with work underway in Met Éireann to provide a seasonal weather forecast.

Speaking on a Teagasc Signpost Series Webinar, senior climatologist in Met Éireann Keith Lambkin said more advances are being developed in greater outlooks for the weather forecast.

Currently, Met Éireann uses ECMWF for their long-range forecasts and it can forecast out to about 10 days, according to Mr Lambkin. He said work is underway to examine the potential of seasonal (three-month forecasts).

Mr Lambkin said creating such forecasts was challenging but Met Éireann are using the best models available.

"Sometimes the models do show a signal of a hotter period than normal or a colder period,” he said.

He stressed that as the latest science and credible information for Ireland starts to become available, Met Éireann will make sure the Irish public can access it.

