Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 19 December 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Mental health campaign launches at Cork mart

Farmers Peter Hynes his daughter Georgie Hynes, Helen Carroll (Ear To The Ground presenter and journalist ) and Former Rugby International John The Bull Hayes pictured at the Rearing To Go launch.
Farmers Peter Hynes his daughter Georgie Hynes, Helen Carroll (Ear To The Ground presenter and journalist ) and Former Rugby International John The Bull Hayes pictured at the Rearing To Go launch.
Catherine Hurley

Catherine Hurley

Rearing To Go, a campaign to raise awareness of mental health and mental wellbeing launched today in Cork at Corrin Mart, Fermoy.

The campaign will hold a special sale at Corrin Mart on March 2, 2019 to raise funds for the Teac Tom, which is an initiative started to provide counselling and support services to individuals and their families affected by suicide or contemplating suicide.

Rearing To Go is being organised by Angela Hayes, of The Thomas Hayes Trust, David Corkery, Paula Hynes and Peter Hynes.

They are asking farmers to kindly donate a dairy bred heifer calf to the sale next March. The organisers are also welcoming any dairy/beef cross calves generously donated to the sale.

Each farmer who donates a calf will be given a free bag of Volac Heiferlac and a free bag of Dairygold Calf Pride nuts.

There will also be a prize for the highest genetic merit calf donated, and there will be a prize for highest bidder on the day.

The sale promises to be a great day out for a family and plant to have celebrity auctioneers on the day. Rearing To Go is very generously being supported by Volac, Dairygold Co-op and Cork Marts

“We chose to launch this week is to get the message out before Chirstmas, as it can be an extremely lonely time for many people. We want people to know that if someone is feeling under pressure there is so much help available, always someone willing to chat. It's so important we look out for others,” Peter Hynes told the crowd at the event.

“It would be fantastic to see the whole farming community in Ireland unite to tackle mental health and share the message of how we need to work on our mental wellbeing, this has proven very successful in other countries in the farm sector.

“Not just in times of a fodder crisis or extreme weather event, it's a conversation we need to have all year round to make a difference,” he said.

The campaign aims to raise funds for the Teac Tom which is an initiative started by the Hayes family to support individuals and their families affected by suicide or contemplating suicide. Please see www.thethomashayestrust.com for more info.

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

The scene at the residential farm in Falsk outside Strokestown, Co Roscommon where security personnel were attacked on Sunday morning. Photo: Brian Farrell

Cattle-smuggling gang linked to vigilante attack on Roscommon farm
Stock photo

Farmer agrees to vacate 50 acres and surrender possession to bank-appointed...

Farmer faked TB in cattle in order to receive compensation
Donald Trump

Trump approves second round of aid payments for trade war stricken...
Stock picture

Special Garda patrol unit is being set to deal with illegal hunting on...
Commitment: Garda Commissioner Drew Harris was said by the Irish Farmers’ Association to have pledged the new unit to combat trespassing. Picture: Colin O'Riordan

Garda chief has promised new national unit to target farmland...
A man cools cattle on a beached boat in the Amazon river, in the city of Manaus, Brazil, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Europeans impeding EU-Mercosur trade deal -Brazil farm minister


Top Stories

File photo

Aurivo cuts its November milk price
EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Reuters

EU leaders push decision on CAP budget back to autumn 2019
File photo

Processors highlight disease risks from dirty sheep
Joe Desbonnet, Farmeye Co-Founder Dr. Chaosheng Zhang, NUIG Geography Dept., Dr. Eoghan Finneran, Farmeye CEO and Co-Founder and Brendan Allen, Farmeye Co-Founder. Photo:Andrew Downes, Xposure

New soil management portal says farmers could save €9,000/year in...
Stock Image

Homegrown cereal stocks are running low
ICMSA's Gerald Quain

Glanbia under fire over cut to base milk price
'The company has supplied generations of Irish farms with doses, sprays and dips'

Osmonds cite regulations and online competition for closure decision