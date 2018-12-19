Mental health campaign launches at Cork mart

Rearing To Go, a campaign to raise awareness of mental health and mental wellbeing launched today in Cork at Corrin Mart, Fermoy.

The campaign will hold a special sale at Corrin Mart on March 2, 2019 to raise funds for the Teac Tom, which is an initiative started to provide counselling and support services to individuals and their families affected by suicide or contemplating suicide.

Rearing To Go is being organised by Angela Hayes, of The Thomas Hayes Trust, David Corkery, Paula Hynes and Peter Hynes. They are asking farmers to kindly donate a dairy bred heifer calf to the sale next March. The organisers are also welcoming any dairy/beef cross calves generously donated to the sale.

Each farmer who donates a calf will be given a free bag of Volac Heiferlac and a free bag of Dairygold Calf Pride nuts. There will also be a prize for the highest genetic merit calf donated, and there will be a prize for highest bidder on the day.