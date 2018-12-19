Mental health campaign launches at Cork mart
Rearing To Go, a campaign to raise awareness of mental health and mental wellbeing launched today in Cork at Corrin Mart, Fermoy.
The campaign will hold a special sale at Corrin Mart on March 2, 2019 to raise funds for the Teac Tom, which is an initiative started to provide counselling and support services to individuals and their families affected by suicide or contemplating suicide.
Rearing To Go is being organised by Angela Hayes, of The Thomas Hayes Trust, David Corkery, Paula Hynes and Peter Hynes.
They are asking farmers to kindly donate a dairy bred heifer calf to the sale next March. The organisers are also welcoming any dairy/beef cross calves generously donated to the sale.
Each farmer who donates a calf will be given a free bag of Volac Heiferlac and a free bag of Dairygold Calf Pride nuts.
There will also be a prize for the highest genetic merit calf donated, and there will be a prize for highest bidder on the day.
The sale promises to be a great day out for a family and plant to have celebrity auctioneers on the day. Rearing To Go is very generously being supported by Volac, Dairygold Co-op and Cork Marts
“We chose to launch this week is to get the message out before Chirstmas, as it can be an extremely lonely time for many people. We want people to know that if someone is feeling under pressure there is so much help available, always someone willing to chat. It's so important we look out for others,” Peter Hynes told the crowd at the event.
“It would be fantastic to see the whole farming community in Ireland unite to tackle mental health and share the message of how we need to work on our mental wellbeing, this has proven very successful in other countries in the farm sector.
“Not just in times of a fodder crisis or extreme weather event, it's a conversation we need to have all year round to make a difference,” he said.
The campaign aims to raise funds for the Teac Tom which is an initiative started by the Hayes family to support individuals and their families affected by suicide or contemplating suicide. Please see www.thethomashayestrust.com for more info.
