Members of Beef Plan Movement threaten organisation with legal action as split looms

The Beef Plan Movement looks set to split as the National Committee, which was stood down by the co-chairman recently, is understood to have issued legal letters threatening legal proceedings against Beef Plan including to stop elections taking place.

A statement from the Beef Plan Movement and issued by co-chair Eamon Corley, states “as members are aware there is disagreement amongst the former temporary National Committee and the Co-chairs Hugh Doyle and Eamon Corley.

“It appears the former temporary National Committee wish to delay the democratic processes of electing new representatives within Beef Plan. Unfortunately in an effort to delay the election of new representatives, members of the former temporary National Committee have issued legal letters threatening legal proceedings against Beef Plan including threatening Injunctions to stop any elections taking place.”

“It is unbelievable that some members of Beef Plan now feel it is necessary to threaten the use of such injunctions against their fellow farmers and fellow members of Beef Plan rather than sitting down united with these members and Beef Plan to fight for better price for cattle and a better life for their fellow farmers.

“Mediation to sort out these differences has been offered, but as of yet this offer has not been accepted which is unfortunate and is not in the best interest of the members. It is also not in the best interests of our members to delay their representation indefinitely.”

According to the Beef Plan, nine counties have held AGMs, although a number were fraught amid accusations of some members not being allowed into the meetings, while other AGMs were abandoned or called off.

The Beef Plan has now said that counties who fail to announce the date of their AGM’s by January 24 at 2pm will result in the new National Committee making arrangements for the AGM’s to take place in the time period outlined.

“This decision was taken to allow every county have a representative at the National AGM. Efforts by any members to impede elections may be subject to disciplinary action,” its statement said.

The Beef Plan also said the planned EGM by the stood-down National Committee, scheduled to take place in Portlaoise on January 26, is not an official Beef Plan gathering.

“Any business conducted at that meeting will not be valid or binding in any way and may be detrimental to maintaining a unified voice for all farmer members of Beef Plan.”

