Member states can prioritise gas for fertiliser production - EU

The European Commission has said Member States can prioritise the continued and undisrupted access to natural gas for fertiliser producers in their national emergency plans in the event of gas rationing.

However, it decided not to suspend anti-dumping duties against imports of urea ammonium nitrate from outside the EU.

It comes as Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a global mineral fertiliser and energy crisis is now weighing on global food security and food prices.

The Commisson said fertilisers play a significant role for food security and that their production and their cost largely depend on natural gas.

In this context, the European Commission presented today a Communication on ensuring availability and affordability of fertilisers.

The Communication outlines several best practices and ways ahead to help farmers optimise their fertiliser use and reduce their dependencies while securing yields:

The Commission said Member States may prioritise the continued and undisrupted access to natural gas for fertiliser producers in their national emergency plans in the event of gas rationing.

It said the amended State aid rules now allows Member States to provide specific support to farmers and fertiliser producers.

It also said funds generated by measures such as the cap on the market revenues of certain electricity generators can also be used, subject to the applicable conditions, for purposes of national support schemes.

The Commission said it will, together with Member States examine the expediency of making use of the agricultural reserve worth €450 million for the financial year 2023 for farmers affected by high input costs.

The Commission will also launch a market observatory for fertilisers in 2023 to share data on production, use, prices and trade.

However, a key theme of the Communication was efforts to reduce the use of in-organic fertilisers on EU farms.

The Commission will invite Member States to look into further prioritisation and increasing the ambition of such interventions in future revisions of their CAP Strategic Plans.

The Commission will also encourage Member States to support investments in renewable hydrogen and biomethane for ammonia production.

Frans Timmermans, Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal, said: “Russia’s weaponisation of gas has negative repercussions on the global fertiliser market, impacting farmers and affecting food security across the world. The Commission is taking measures to reduce the pressure on farmers inside the EU as well as outside. The sustainable way forward is to focus on efficiency and alternatives. This will also help ease pressure on global fertiliser supplies. Likewise, we should seize the opportunity to expand production of green ammonia, produced with renewable energy. The more efficient we are and the faster we switch to alternatives for mineral fertilisers, the less we depend on fossil fuels and the more resilient our food system will be.”

Christiane Lambert, President of Copa-Cogeca said the European Commission, out of ideology, refuses to give farmers short-term solutions, putting the viability of many farms at risk.

"What is the point of presenting a new communication to finally put forward so few proposals? I find it difficult to understand the logic of such a communication in the end: for the long-term objectives, it seems to me that the Commission's vision is clear and known since 2019 and the launch of the Farm to Fork strategy. The rest of the proposals were already explained in the March communications.”