Meeting climate targets won’t affect agri-food exports, insists McConalogue

Food and drink exports reached a record high of €16.7bn last year, Bord Bia report reveals

Upbeat: Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue with Bord Bia chief executive Jim O'Toole
Minister Charlie McConalogue says the sector will continue to be productive Expand

Upbeat: Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue with Bord Bia chief executive Jim O&rsquo;Toole

Upbeat: Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue with Bord Bia chief executive Jim O’Toole

Minister Charlie McConalogue says the sector will continue to be productive

Minister Charlie McConalogue says the sector will continue to be productive

Upbeat: Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue with Bord Bia chief executive Jim O’Toole

Tamara Fitzpatrick Twitter Email

Meeting agriculture’s climate targets won’t reduce Ireland’s agri-food exports, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said.

It comes as rampant food price inflation saw food and drink exports reach a new record high of €16.7bn last year, up €3bn on 2021 and up almost 30pc on pre-pandemic levels, according to Bord Bia’s Export Performance and Prospects report 2022/23.

