Meeting climate targets won’t affect agri-food exports, insists McConalogue

Meeting agriculture’s climate targets won’t reduce Ireland’s agri-food exports, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said.

It comes as rampant food price inflation saw food and drink exports reach a new record high of €16.7bn last year, up €3bn on 2021 and up almost 30pc on pre-pandemic levels, according to Bord Bia’s Export Performance and Prospects report 2022/23.

This increase is down to rising unit prices due to inflation and rising input and operational costs, as well as an increase in the volume of goods exported, Bord Bia said.

Dairy remained the largest food and drink export at €6.8bn last year, a year-on-year value increase of 33pc or €1.7bn. This was driven mainly by butter, which is up 26pc in value, and cheese, which is up 25pc.

The meat and livestock sector is the next largest, with exports valued at over €4bn — a 15pc increase compared to 2021, according to the report.

Irish beef exports were the largest contributor to the meat sector, valued at €2.5bn, an increase of €384m or 18pc on 2021 levels.

The value of Irish livestock exports grew by 8pc in 2022 to reach an estimated €230m.

In 2022, prepared consumer food export values exceeded €3bn — driven by the reopening of food service as Covid-19 restrictions lifted across key markets, according to Bord Bia.

Minister McConalogue hailed the results, noting that they came against the backdrop of a difficult global trading environment due to the war in Ukraine.

“Ireland has maintained its reputation as a world-class sustainable food producer and supplier, while securing new business in new markets around the world,” he said.

But ICMSA president Pat McCormack said it was “nearly amusing to witness Irish politicians and policy-makers congratulating themselves” over the results, as “they prepared another wave of restrictions, regulations and deliberate downsizing that would all work to shrink the farming and agri-food sector.”

Minister McConalogue rejected the suggestion that Ireland’s climate targets would impact the performance of the sector and said the Government’s objective is for the sector to continue to be productive, “but to be more efficient in how we do it.

​“I foresee a consistent supply of food coming from the country, and our objective has to be about adding value to it in a way that actually translates back into farm incomes,” he said.

Meanwhile, the strong performance of Ireland’s sheepmeat exports last year will have raised eyebrows as sheep farmers reel from recent factory price cuts.

The report shows that although the export value of sheepmeat is up 17pc to €475m and the volume of exports increased by 10pc to 75,000t, sheep prices are only up 2pc.

IFA sheep chairman Kevin Comiskey said last week that the sheep sector was in crisis, adding that factories had failed to provide strong and meaningful prices to farmers.

Bord Bia said consumer response to ongoing inflationary pressure is expected to continue to affect Irish sheepmeat exports during 2023, particularly within the EU.

Its chief executive Jim O’Toole predicted 2023 to be another disruptive year of economic difficulty and challenging supply chains.

In the absence of a sustained decline in input prices, Bord Bia said food businesses will require output prices to remain firm.

“For Irish food and drink exporters, it will be increasingly important to be aware of how consumers respond to the current cost of living crisis and to position their products accordingly,” Mr O’Toole said.