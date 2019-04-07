Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Sunday 7 April 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

'Meatless Monday' campaign is ignoring the values of rural life, farmers say

Pat McCormack President of the ICMSA.
Pat McCormack President of the ICMSA.
Wayne O'Connor

Wayne O'Connor

Farmers have accused An Taisce of undermining rural life after the national trust encouraged students to eat less meat.

The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) criticised An Taisce's controversial new Green Schools resource pack, saying it is anti-farming.

ICMSA president Pat McCormack accused it of ignoring the values of rural life.

An Taisce is a national charity tasked with preserving and protecting the environment. It is supported through memberships, donations and State grants.

It is currently involved in a Green Schools campaign in which packs have been sent to teachers. It suggests students consider taking part in a "Meatless Monday" initiative to cut down on the amount of meat they eat to lower their carbon footprint.

The campaign has been endorsed by Climate Action Minister Richard Bruton.

Mr McCormack has called for the pack to be withdrawn from schools, saying it is "anti-dairy and anti-livestock".

He said An Taisce "seemed unable to look at any aspect of real rural life, whether it was trying to build a house or earn a living, without discovering some reason to object or halt local efforts".

The national trust has long been criticised by communities and public representatives in rural areas over its objections against the construction of one-off homes and other developments. TDs and local councillors have expressed concern that details of An Taisce's objections remain confidential until planning authorities have made decisions in the cases.

Mr McCormack said the Green Schools programme is the latest incident to cause "confusion and irritation" among farming communities.

"The Irish dairy and beef sectors are one of the most sustainable global producers and responsible for high quality, safe, healthy food products.

"We will not accept a scenario where our own production is undermined while imported food products are promoted that, ironically enough, often do enormous environmental damage in their countries of origin."

The ICMSA has contacted the Department of Agriculture and asked it to address the issue immediately.

A spokeswoman for Mr Bruton said children and future generations will be hit most by climate change. She said balanced diets should contain adequate meat and dairy but education and training on climate change and its consequences are important and necessary.

Sunday Independent

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Sean Rowlette and family

'My wife had no organ donor card, but our decision gave priceless chance...
Concerned: Ivor Ferguson

Brexit: Northern farmers call for MPs to unite to avoid EU crash-out
Agriculture Minister Michael Creed. Photo: Arthur Carron

Farmers anger over 'propaganda' as schoolchildren told to eat less meat and...
The attack resulted in the death of five sheep and injury to three, according to the complaint by the council. File Photo.

Council apply to put down pack of beagle hunting dogs after alleged...
The gang struck yesterday (Tues) morning at a farm at Oram.

Cross-border cattle rustlers blamed for raid on Monaghan farm
Stock photo

High Court action over chicken farm emissions
The contents of grain silos which burst from flood damage are shown in Fremont County Iowa, U.S., March 29, 2019. Photo taken March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Polansek

US disaster aid won't cover crops drowned by Midwest floods


Top Stories

Emissions from dairy farms continue to rise as the sector expands

Agriculture sector needs a step change on emissions
Rickey Barrett, The Elms, Adamstown, Ballinhassig, Co Cork receiving the Overall Championship Trophy for Laurelm Daffy 2 from Charles Gallagher, CE, IHFA with Tom Murphy, judge and Peter Kenneally, President IHFA

Five generations of breeding yield another winner for prolific Cork herd
Sean Hegarty with his daughter Clodagh and son John playing with the Mule Cross triplet lambs born on the farm two weeks ago. The lambs are wearing orange jackets to portect them from the elements and deter foxes.

'I am up and out on the farm at 2am most nights'
The Kirwans 151-registered Claas Jaguar 860 picking second cut silage

'Finding good drivers isn't easy so you need to look after them on wages and...
The 70ac farm near Ballynoe in east Cork was sold for €655,000

East Cork farm goes for €655,000 after ding dong auction room action
Leo Varadkar. Photo: PA

Varadkar calls for 'many more' green measures in CAP reform
Barry Caslin, bioenergy specialist at Teagasc

Farmers 'frustrated' by delays in renewable energy scheme