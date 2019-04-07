'Meatless Monday' campaign is ignoring the values of rural life, farmers say

The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) criticised An Taisce's controversial new Green Schools resource pack, saying it is anti-farming.

An Taisce is a national charity tasked with preserving and protecting the environment. It is supported through memberships, donations and State grants.

It is currently involved in a Green Schools campaign in which packs have been sent to teachers. It suggests students consider taking part in a "Meatless Monday" initiative to cut down on the amount of meat they eat to lower their carbon footprint.

The campaign has been endorsed by Climate Action Minister Richard Bruton.