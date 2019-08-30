Meat processors say significant lay-offs inevitable as protests shut down 12 plants

Meat Industry Ireland (MII), the association which represents the meat processing sector in Ireland, has said this morning that the continued 'blockading' of beef processing plants across the country has already forced companies into staff lay-offs and, if this coordinated illegal disruption continues, further significant staff lay-offs in the coming days are inevitable.

Meat Industry Ireland (MII), the association which represents the meat processing sector in Ireland, has said this morning that the continued 'blockading' of beef processing plants across the country has already forced companies into staff lay-offs and, if this coordinated illegal disruption continues, further significant staff lay-offs in the coming days are inevitable.

MII said operations have now been brought to a halt in 12 plants and called on protestors stop the blockades immediately.

It claimed that it is extremely damaging for the entire Irish beef sector that for the second time in just three weeks, hard won customers of Irish beef are being left without deliveries.

"These loyal and valued customers are again forced to seek alternative fresh beef supplies. This damages the position of Irish beef in the marketplace.

"With political chaos in the UK ahead of a potential no deal Brexit, the last thing our sector needs at this crucial time is a series of industry blockades that prevent us supplying our customers in the UK and elsewhere," it said.

Meanwhile, a farmer faces the prospect of jail for his participation in unofficial beef protests.

Today will mark the first of what Mr Justice Senan Allen was told could be many applications that could see individual protesters jailed for being in contempt of court.

Separately, Liffey Meats secured a temporary High Court injunction restraining protesters from blockading three factories and from intimidating staff and suppliers.

IFA President Joe Healy said the threat of jailing genuine farmers for protesting outside factories would be fully resisted by IFA.

While these are not IFA protests, we are completely and utterly opposed to any attempt to bring farmers before the courts and to threaten them with prison.

“IFA has provided advice to a number of farmers in recent days and our legal team will be in court today. I want to make it clear that IFA will provide legal support to any member who is threatened with a court action or jail for protesting outside factories.”

“This issue needs to be resolved, but it will not be solved by bringing farmers before the courts. This will only serve to make matters worse,” he said.

Online Editors