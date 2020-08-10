Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 16.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Meat processors ready to roll out reforms as fears grow over more factory closures

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Margaret Donnelly and Ciaran Moran

Meat processors are moving to introduce increased Covid-19 testing and overhaul factory working practices as the Government comes under increasing pressure following the partial shutdown of Kildare, Offaly and Laois.

Factories are also understood to be looking at possible measures to reduce car pooling by workers in meat plants and at ways of limiting shared accommodation.

Following a meeting between SIPTU and Meat Industry Ireland (MII) today it was agreed that both bodies would engage with the HSE to agree testing protocols at processing plants.