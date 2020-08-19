Meat plant under fire for docking pay after walkout over virus fears

Rosderra Meats has been accused of being "unduly harsh and unfair" after refusing to pay workers who walked off the job due to fears of catching Covid-19.

Siptu said the food processor was docking wages for a day after up to 60 staff at an Offaly plant left in protest.

The walkout last week came after they discovered that workers from a sister plant were in over the weekend to finish a production job after the Government announced a midlands lockdown. They returned to work the following day.

In a letter, Siptu claimed the company's decision to move staff from the Edenderry plant to its Clara factory to finish production work was contrary to its own policy on staff movement during the pandemic.

"We are writing to you on foot of the company decision not to pay our members following the situation that arose in the Clara site last Monday, August 10," said the letter from Siptu industrial organiser Jason Palmer to HR management on Monday.

"We believe that this decision is unduly harsh and unfair. The workers involved acted out of concern for their health and indeed the health of their families and whether or not the company feels those concerns were merited, you can be assured that the concerns were sincerely held."

He said the decision to introduce workers from another site in the wake of the announcement of further lockdown measures in Co Offaly was met with dismay by the workforce in Clara.

There have been no cases of the virus at the Clara plant since the pandemic began. Mr Palmer urged the company to reconsider its decision.

He asked that it commit to meeting in the near future to discuss measures to ensure a situation like this did not occur again.

Mr Palmer said that local management told the workers on Monday that they would not get paid. He also revealed that some workers at Kildare Chilling - which closed following an outbreak - are waiting almost 10 days for test results. The union official claimed some individuals have received the result of their second tests before the result of first tests had come back.

He was speaking as HSE 'serial' testing across meat plants and direct provision centres began.

A spokesperson for Rosderra Meats declined to comment.

