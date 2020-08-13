Meat factory workers 'petrifed' of catching Covid-19

Meat factory workers are "petrifed" of catching Covid-19 according to Greg Ennis of Siptu.

Speaking at the Special Oireachtas Committee on Covid-19 today, he said there had been 450 cases of Covid-19 among meat factory workers in recent weeks and that meat factory workers are "walking a tightrope each day" and that testing of meat factory workers is too slow.

He said that approximately nine out of 10 workers in the sector do not have access to sick pay and work 4.7 weeks more per year than their EU counterparts.

It comes as around 15,000 meat processing factory workers are being asked to take weekly Covid-19 tests under plans being considered by the Government to stop the spread of the virus in the industry.

Meat-factory workers in the three counties still under local lockdown would be the first to undergo the new testing regime before it is then rolled out nationwide.

Factories are also understood to be looking at possible measures to reduce car pooling by workers in meat plants and at ways of limiting shared accommodation.

Following a meeting between SIPTU and Meat Industry Ireland (MII) on Monday it was agreed that both bodies would engage with the HSE to agree testing protocols at processing plants.

In what were described as “frank and robust exchanges”, SIPTU claimed that MII had committed to considering a union charter outlining improved protections for meat factory workers in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, there is a growing sense of nervousness within the wider meat industry that some of the country’s main slaughter plants could face temporary closure due to Covid-19 during the crucial back-end of the year when cattle and sheep throughput are at their highest.





Online Editors