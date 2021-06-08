Meat factories will be forced to divulge profits under new EU rules

The profit margins and turnover of Ireland’s leading meat processors could be exposed under new EU regulations that will force large multinational companies to disclose financial details of their activities in each member state.

The country-by-country tax reporting law agreed by the EU last week — although strongly opposed by the Irish government — could significantly increase the level of financial transparency in the ultra-secretive meat industry by forcing firms such as ABP, Dawn Meats and Kepak to publish crucial data.

It will require all EU-headquartered companies or subsidiaries with a global turnover greater than €750m to publicly disclose their corporate tax payments in each member state.

In addition, companies will be required to outline the number of employees for each member state, net turnover and profits.

Ireland’s three main meat processors, ABP, Dawn Meats and Kepak, have estimated turnovers of between €1.5bn and €3bn so are covered by the new regulations — although the main targets of the changes are global IT companies.

Other businesses impacted by the new rules include the primary Irish dairy processors, such as Glanbia, Kerry Group, Dairygold and Lakelands, and the main supermarkets.

While the profit levels in dairy processing are publicly disclosed each year, the operating margins of the privately-owned meat processors are a closely guarded secret. This lack of transparency has been a major cause of distrust and tension between the meat factories and beef farmers.

Tax professionals told the Farming Independent that the relevant information will have to be published annually by each company, as well as being lodged with an EU Commission registry.

Financial information on business activities in non-EU countries, including the UK, can be consolidated into overall figures, but country-specific data will be required for each member state.

ICSA president Dermot Kelleher welcomed the announcement of tougher EU tax transparency regulations, maintaining that it had the potential to “open up the books of private unlimited companies such as meat factory groups”.

However, Mr Kelleher pointed out that the EU directive will have to be transposed into national law within 18 months of its adoption by an EU summit and the European Parliament.

“It is critical that every care is taken to avoid loopholes. ICSA is calling on the Taoiseach to give his full backing to this, and on all MEPs to insist that this is implemented to the greatest extent possible,” Mr Kelleher said.

“It is vital that the legislation is worded to cover trade outside the EU, particularly as we do so much business in the UK. Also, it is critical that it covers subsidiary and related companies so that there are no routes to avoid this.”

The ICSA leader said the need for transparency in the food chain has never been greater.

“Farmers are frustrated that there is no openness about who makes what from the food chain and this is an important step.”