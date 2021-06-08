Farming

Meat factories will be forced to divulge profits under new EU rules

Farmers welcome increased financial transparency

Ireland&rsquo;s three main meat processors, ABP, Dawn Meats and Kepak, have estimated turnovers of between €1.5bn and €3bn Expand
Cattle grazing at Barlycove, Kinsale, Co Cork. Photo: Denis Boyle

Declan O'Brien

The profit margins and turnover of Ireland’s leading meat processors could be exposed under new EU regulations that will force large multinational companies to disclose financial details of their activities in each member state.

The country-by-country tax reporting law agreed by the EU last week although strongly opposed by the Irish government could significantly increase the level of financial transparency in the ultra-secretive meat industry by forcing firms such as ABP, Dawn Meats and Kepak to publish crucial data.

It will require all EU-headquartered companies or subsidiaries with a global turnover greater than €750m to publicly disclose their corporate tax payments in each member state.

