Meat factories face grilling over price cuts

Meat factory representatives will be under pressure at today’s Beef Taskforce meeting to justify the sharp cuts to beef prices in recent weeks despite export markets remaining strong.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue is understood to be unhappy with the way beef price cuts were communicated.

The Minister told the Farming Independent that the relationship between farmers and processors needs to improve, and he wants the Beef Taskforce to ramp up its efforts in the weeks ahead.

“I am committed to bringing greater transparency to the food chain as a way building trust between farmers and processors through the establishment of a Food Ombudsman office this year.

“Farmers need greater transparency and clarity on market trends and dynamics,” said Minister McConalogue.

“The Food Ombudsman is expected to build on the work started by the Beef Taskforce to achieve this for farmers.”

Meanwhile, IFA Livestock chairman Brendan Golden said beef prices in our key markets have strengthened over the past week, rising 3c/kg in the UK.

He said demand from supermarkets is strong and cattle numbers are tight.

“There is no hiding place for factories. Prices must push on to reflect the demand for beef in the UK and EU markets,” he said.

The Taskforce meeting comes as a number of high-profile beef farmers have hit out at the current direction of the beef industry.

Dairy expansion

Laois beef farmer Robin Talbot believes suckler farming shouldn’t be sacrificed to facilitate dairy expansion.

Flor McCarthy, IFA National Hill Farming Committee chair, described the recent warning from Professor John Fitzgerald that cuts to the national beef herd are inevitable as “very unfair and one-sided”.

And Mr McCarthy called on Teagasc director, Professor Gerry Boyle, to publicly state his views on the future of the suckler herd.

“More specifically I would like to ask what his view/suggestion is for the future usage of land on the western seaboard and marginal land throughout Ireland.”

Online Editors