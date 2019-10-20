Meat factories accused of putting unfair penalties on farmers

The IFA's John Coughlan said this is against the spirit of an agreement reached to end the blockade of meat factories over the summer. The agreement also saw the establishment of the Beef Taskforce to allow farmers and factories to oversee the implementation of reforms for the sector.

Mr Coughlan wrote to Taskforce chairman Michael Dowling last week asking him to examine penalties placed on farmers by factories.

In a letter seen by the Sunday Independent, Mr Coughlan accused meat factories of "moving the goalposts" and applying penalties to heavy cattle as a method of denying beef producers a fair price for meat. The factories were accused of a breach of trust and behaving against the spirit of the agreement that brought the summer's beef protests to a halt in September.

An unsettling period for farmers is set to intensify, he added. "I am concerned that the spirit of the agreement - to ensure processors pay farmers an increased and fairer price for their beef - is now being, again, undermined by processors," he wrote.

"In some instances processors are now applying penalties on heavy cattle (420kg and above). Doing so amounts to processors getting even more beef for free. Imposing penalties on these cattle is effectively moving the goalposts, with processors finding alternative ways to deny farmers a fair price for their cattle."

He said such behaviour "damages trust" and called on Mr Dowling to examine the matter.

Mr Coughlan is the IFA's Munster regional chairman and is one of three people nominated to contest the association's presidential election later this year.

Meat Industry Ireland (MII) said market requirements for carcass weight have been clearly set out for some time. "Carcass weight is inextricably linked to steak size and there is clear consumer demand in relation to pack size and price point," a spokesman said.

The Taskforce chairman has also been asked to establish the status of legal injunctions against farmers who previously engaged in blockades of meat factories.

Michael Dowling was due to chair the group's first meeting last week but it was cancelled after scuffles outside the Department of Agriculture prevented MII representatives from attending the talks.

Agriculture minister Michael Creed said he wants the Taskforce to reconvene quickly.

"It is in the interests of everyone involved that the work of the Beef Taskforce goes ahead as quickly as possible. The independent chair and my department officials are continuing to consult with stakeholders with a view to progressing key elements of the agreement."

Sunday Independent