McConalogue plans €20,000 State grant for pig farmers

Every registered pig farmer in the country will be able to avail of a €20,000 State grant as part of a support package for the industry.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue is bringing a memo to Cabinet outlining the scheme which will cost around €7m.

The are around 300 pig farmer registered with Bord Bia and each will be able to apply for the funding once the scheme receives approval.

Mr McConalogue is anxious to move quickly on introducing the new funding due to the rising costs facing farmers working in the sector.

A Department of Agriculture source said the pig farming industry is a “highly productive sector” with only 300 farmers generating around €1bn in output.

Minister McConalogue again called for concerted EU action on the difficulties being experienced in the pigmeat sector at yesterdays Agriculture and Fisheries Council in Brussels.

Speaking ahead of the Council, the Minister said: "I will be engaging with my EU colleagues on the key issues on our agenda today. On the market situation, I remain concerned at the pressures that rising input costs are having on farm incomes.

"I continue to closely monitor the situation, and have called for appropriate action at EU level, including in relation to anti-dumping duties on fertiliser imports. I also acknowledge the continuing difficulties being experienced in the pig meat sector. Our pig farmers have always been remarkably resilient, but I am acutely aware of the challenges they are facing at present. I will again emphasise today that concerted EU action is needed and is the best course of action.”