McConalogue: new REPS will focus on farmers not signed up to GLAS measures

A planned new REPS pilot scheme will be targetted at farmers not already in GLAS, the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has indicated.

Some 35,000 farmers were due to leave GLAS at the end of this year until the Government's recent budget provided funding to ensure the scheme can continue into it next year.

The Minister said for farmers outside GLAS and are not in any scheme the intention is to put in place a pilot scheme for a number of those farmers.

He said the new scheme would be an indicator in terms of what the future scheme will look like and which will help inform what the successor scheme to GLAS will be.

"The new pilot scheme will be targeted at non-GLAS farmers and will be designed in a way that will be reflective of what measures may form the successor to GLAS," he said in the Dail last week.

During the debate, Fianna Fail's Éamon Ó Cuív said he gets 'very worried' when he hears the words "pilot scheme".

"It seems limited, strange, complicated and worrying. I often wonder if we are going backwards or forwards.

"Will the proposed scheme be merely a limited, complicated and convoluted pilot or will it be a general scheme for farmers who have depended on these agri-environmental schemes not only to retain their farms in a good agri-environmental condition, which they must do because most of them live in designated areas, but also to put a crust on the table?," he asked.

The Minister said the exact amount of the €79 million to go towards the pilot scheme is something he still has to determine, but said the new pilot project would have a significant focus on biodiversity and climate change, with the aim of increasing the number of farmers undertaking agri-environment actions.

The Minister also noted that out of the €79 million in funding, measures would also be introduced which will be accessible to all farmers, both to those in GLAS and those who are not in a scheme.

It comes as the 2020 advance payments under GLAS commenced last week which is two weeks ahead of schedule. €138 million arrived in almost 40,000 GLAS farmers’ bank accounts.

Online Editors