McConalogue mulls over rescue package, as pig sector faces ‘abyss’

IFA and Ministers McConalogue and Heydon met on the proposal for the future of the pig sector last night.

The Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalouge has said he is examining closely a pig sector rescue plan put forward by the industry amid concerns some pig farmers face going out of business.

The pig industry is seeking €100m in funding from the Government, with the IFA stating the sector’s 'entire future hangs in the balance'.

Roy Gallie Chair of the IFA Pigs Committee said the situation could not be 'more stark'.

“We are caught in a devastating price/cost squeeze. Some farmers have already culled breeding sows and more are suspending production. They cannot produce with losses of over €50 per pig, and rising.”

Pig farmers yesterday staged a protest outside the Department of Agriculture to raise their concerns.

Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue, and Minister of State Martin Heydon, met with the IFA late on Tuesday to discuss the situation.

Minister McConalogue confirmed he had received the joint proposal for emergency funding from the IFA, the meat industry and the feed companies.

He said he had been examining it closely.

"I have committed to working with the sector to explore all avenues to offer support for this really important industry.

"Our pig farmers have always been remarkably resilient but I am fully aware of the challenges facing the sector at the moment."

However, McConalogue also noted he, as well as Minister Heydon and the rest of the Government, have already acted to support pig farmers throughout this challenging period.

Recently, the Government announced the Pig Exceptional Payment Scheme (PEPS), with a fund of up to €7 million. The maximum payment under this scheme is €20,000. Payments have started issued to applicants, Minister McConalogue said.

The Minister also said he has met with the banking sector regarding the current situation.

In a statement after yesterday's meeting, the IFA stressed the urgency of the situation.

"The Minister and the IFA will engage intensively in the coming days to work towards a solution.

"The IFA protest outside the Department has been paused for now," it said.