McConalogue meets Ulster Bank CEO on market exit

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has met with Ulster Bank CEO Jane Howard following the bank’s decision to start exiting the Irish market.

The engagement follows warnings from farming organisations that Ulster Bank’s loan book “must not be sold to a vulture fund”.

In a statement this afternoon, Minister McConalogue said: “I am pleased to have had the opportunity to engage with the CEO and her colleagues on the bank’s decision to exit the Irish market.

“This is a difficult situation for many customers and I stressed the need for continued engagement and communication between Ulster Bank, its customers and its staff in the coming weeks and months.

"It is crucial that the immediate servicing of customers continues which Ms Howard confirmed would happen and she assured me that the bank has capacity to continue to lend to their customers. I also stressed the need to protect, where at all possible, the branch network footprint,” the minister said.

Access to finance

In terms of the agriculture sector, the minister said he “impressed upon the bank” the need to continue to support their family farm customers.

"The strength and resilience of our agriculture sector is based on very low debt levels but continued access to finance is key in delivering on our ambitions for the sector.

"I was pleased to hear the bank is continuing its participation in state-backed schemes and, in particular, that it intends to proceed with investment loans under the Future Growth Loan Scheme, for which there has been great demand from their agri-food customers.

“It’s critical to note that the terms of loans and mortgages cannot be changed if the customer continued to meet the conditions of the loan regardless of the outcome of the Ulster Bank process.

“I will continue to keep in communication with Ulster Bank to ensure that issues important to farmers and the agri-food sector are fully represented in the time ahead,” the minister concluded.

After Ulster Bank’s exit announcement last week, the IFA urged the financial institution to make a commitment not to sell its loan book to a vulture fund.

With an estimated 10,000 farmers with borrowings from Ulster Bank, and a further 10,000 availing of current account facilities, IFA president Tim Cullinan called on the Government to take action.

