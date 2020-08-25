McConalogue favourite to take over in Agriculture at special sitting of Dáil

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will appoint a new Minister for Agriculture next week after anger among the opposition and farm leaders at plans to hold off on the decision for three weeks. The Farming Independent understands the appointment will be made at a special sitting of the Dáil next week to discuss the fallout from the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner scandal. Senior sources within the Department of Agriculture said they “expected” the appointment next week of the third Minister for Agriculture in two months, following the sacking of Barry Cowen in July and the resignation of Dara Calleary last week. Opposition and farm leaders’ feelings quickly turned to anger, after Calleary’s resignation on Friday, when it emerged it might take up to three weeks to fill the position. Sinn Féin spokesperson on Agriculture Matt Carthy said a Minister needed to be put in place immediately and said the suggestion that the Taoiseach could “moonlight” in the role when the Brexit talks recommence next week was “nonsensical”. It is understood IFA president Tim Cullinan spoke directly with the Taoiseach over the weekend to stress the critical issues in the sector, including CAP negotiations and Brexit. ICMSA president Pat McCormack said that it was unacceptable that the State’s biggest indigenous economic activity was without cabinet representation and that must be rectified immediately. Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue is favourite to be appointed next week. He has served as Fianna Fáil Agriculture spokesperson for many years. Speaking on local radio yesterday, McConalogue said he hadn’t discussed the position to date with Martin, but said he would be “willing to serve and take on the role if asked”.