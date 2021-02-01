‘Mature discussion’ needed on dairy expansion

Dairy farmers have been put on notice that the continuation of uncontrolled expansion of the national herd is not compatible with achieving the targets on the environmental road map.

Addressing the IFA AGM, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said the dairy sector will have to play its part in achieving the targets — for which a “stable herd” needs to be the basis —and he resisted demands for a commitment not to cap dairy production.

IFA president Tim Cullinan accused Minister McConalogue of reneging on a commitment given at the association’s 2020 AGM that dairy production would not be capped.

However, McConalogue said significant expansion has occurred in the industry in recent years and warned that there is a need for a “mature discussion” to focus on the need for additional cows from now out.

“It won’t be possible to achieve a stable methane level if dairy cow numbers continue to increase over the years ahead, and you must remember that the environmental cost of increasing output by some farmers cannot be transferred to all other farmers,” he said.

Cullinan said: “Already in excess of €2bn has been pumped into this sector by farmers and a lot of funding by co-ops, which is farmers’ money. This is a major concern among farmers and for our association.”

While the original 2020 target for expansion in milk production had been realised in 2018, the output of the dairy sector has continued to expand — up by 3.8pc in 2020, and 2021 production is forecast to reach 8.3 billion litres.

In a letter to McConalogue last month, seen by Farming Independent, Prof John Fitzgerald, chairman of the Climate Change Advisory Council and Adaptation Committee, stressed the urgency of more controls on output.

“The revised roadmap should give greater consideration to the impact of animal numbers and the level of nitrogen use on greenhouse gas emissions, air quality and other environmental concerns.

“Recent trends in animal numbers and nitrogen use already present challenges to achieving current targets and are inconsistent with increased ambition,” he said.

IFA dairy chairman Tom Phelan said dairy farmers’ substantial investment in recent years have invested substantially in their farm enterprises over the past five years and the rural economy has benefit enormously from that.

“It “is creating significant prosperity in rural Ireland”, and asked McConalogue: “Can you assure us that there will be no regulation introduced that will undermine the economic viability of those farms?”

Phelan also asked the Minister where he stands in regard to the nitrates action plan and the derogation.

The Minister said that he is “absolutely committed to protecting the nitrates derogation” for the dairy sector, in particular in the upcoming review. He added: “If the herd is increasing it is going to be very difficult to reduce the overall emissions and every sector is going to have to play its part in relation to the climate change”. He stressed that the objective going forward has to be for a stable dairy herd.

