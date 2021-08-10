Marts take a €2.7m hit due to Covid restrictions last year

The fall in numbers coincided with the restrictions imposed on the trade due to Covid-19.

Throughput at the marts fell by nearly 140,000 head of cattle last year due to Covid restrictions, costing the marts over €2.7m.

Data from the Department of Agriculture’s, Animal Identification and Movement system (AIM) shows that the number of cattle presented for sale at the country’s marts during 2020 fell by 138,448 when compared to 2019.

This fall in numbers coincided with the restrictions imposed on the trade due to Covid-19, with just 1,530,690 animals going through marts in 2020 as against 1,669,138 in 2019.

Research carried out by the Farming Independent indicates this fall in numbers equates to a potential loss in revenue for the mart sector of approximately €2,769,000 over the full 12 months of 2020. Prior to the first Covid lockdown — March to the start of June — figures for January and February 2020 actually show mart throughput as increasing, with approximately 17,500 extra cattle being shown as against the first two months of 2019.

However, that first round of restrictions saw mart entries fall by a massive 293,354 which, at an average commission of €20/hd across all stock, amounted to a potential immediate loss in revenue of €5,867,000 to the sector.

However, a bounce in mart numbers that saw an additional 144,038 cattle presented from June to the middle of October, allied to the advent of online sales platforms, helped redress the balance with overall commissions as a result up by approximately €2,879,000 when compared with the same months of 2019.

Although the second lockdown saw mart entries fall by 31,865 in November, they would recover a second time, with numbers in December 2020 beating those of 2019 by 25,219 at 90,832 as against 65,613.

One mart manager said there needs to be a conversation around mart revenue, pointing out that most marts have not increased commissions despite having to put in new technology and paying the various fees for its ongoing operation, as well as having had to employ more staff because of Covid.

The same data from the AIMs system shows that the number of farm-to-farm sales during 2020 rose by 335,103 to 1,636,447.

It’s understood that just two marts out of the country’s 86 Department-approved marts have applied for the Marts ICT Infrastructure Scheme.