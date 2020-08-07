Marts in 'lockdown' counties to remain open with tighter Covid measures

New normal: Buyers look over cattle at Leinster Marts in Carlow, adhering to Covid-19 restrictions. Photo: Finbarr O’Rourke

Marts in the three counties facing local lockdowns from midnight tonight will remain open, but stict risk mitigation measures will be put in place.

Garda checkpoints will be in place from midnight tonight as Kildare, Offaly and Laois goes under a partial lockdown for the next two weeks.

There will be garda checkpoints monitoring citizens movement around Kildare, Offaly and Laois, to prevent people leaving the locked down counties.

Travel will be allowed in and out of the counties for farming purposes and marts in the three counties will remain open. Marts in the counties are to implement extra risk mitigation measures over the two weeks and details of those measures are being finalised by the Department of Agriculture tonight in conjunction with mart organisations.

It's understood the stricter measures in marts are likely to include the need for face masks to be worn and a return to 2m social distancing. Marts had been allowed implement 1m social distancing in recent weeks.

While marts were initially closed due to Covid-19 they were allowed open with strict restrictions in place for buyers and sellers and many marts have installed online bidding platforms to allow buyers bid and buy cattle online.

Some marts have reported in recent weeks that as much as 25pc of stock is being sold online. However, the Mart Mangers Association of Ireland has said in recent months that the extra financial strain on marts due to their reducing trading could force some to close.

Online Editors