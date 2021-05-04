Marts gearing up for return to normal service

Restrictions: Michael Mills, from Blessington views the livestock at Blessington mart in County Wicklow. Pic credit; Damien Eagers Photography

The mart trade is heading back toward normality this summer, with buyers allowed to return ringside from Monday, May 17 after four months of Covid lockdown restrictions.

Buyers can attend the sales ring, view stock in pens and be present ringside.

However, this activity must be done by prior appointment with the livestock mart. Buyers who wish to be present ringside must also wear face coverings and adhere to strict 2m social distancing.

While managers await further clarification on whether sellers will be allowed back into the selling box with mart auctioneers, the online trade will continue to be facilitated and gatherings remain prohibited on mart grounds in line with standard operation procedures.

And expectation is also building that a return to other activities is on the horizon, including on-farm Teagasc meetings and potential behind-closed-doors livestock shows.

A Teagasc spokesman said: “We would be keen to be able to return to holding small outdoor events if it’s possible, while adhering to the public health guidance.

“We note that public gatherings of up to 15 people outdoors are permitted from May 10.

“Outdoor on-farm meetings of discussion groups will be the first to return. They may be possible in June.”

Shows

The Irish Shows’ Association said when events will resume “is still an unknown”.

“The Government update did not give any indication about when, or if, outdoor events with larger numbers would be allowed to go ahead,” a spokesperson said.

“Safety must take precedence over desire to get back to showing.

“It is possible that restrictions will be lifted later in the summer and that some shows may be able to run, albeit behind closed doors.”

However, the fate of the National Ploughing Championships 2021 is still in the balance and could depend on the outcome of pilot live events being planned by the authorities.

The National Ploughing Association said it is reviewing the latest Government guidelines, and that public health and safety is still of the utmost importance with regard to this year’s championships.

