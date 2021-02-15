Marts eyeball mooted drop in insurance rates

Marts have seen a significant drop in footfall since the outset of Covid-19. Photo: Damien Eagers

Insurance rates at some individual marts may be lowered over the coming months due to reduced claims costs and improved safety structures and processes, a leading farm insurer has indicated.

Since the outset of Covid-19, marts nationwide have seen a significant drop in footfall, while, at the same time, marts have also enhanced safety facilities to allow restricted sales and an online trade to continue.

As such, the Irish Co-Operative Organisation (ICOS) has been in continuous discussion with insurers to seek “meaningful reductions” to mart insurance rates because of these significant ringside changes.

In response to these calls, an FBD spokesperson stated: “FBD can confirm we are continuously reviewing our livestock mart portfolio. Marts are a crucial sector to Irish agriculture in order for farmers to have independent competition for their produce, along with providing much needed rural employment and a social outlet in rural communities.

“We would like to recognise and compliment individual livestock marts and organisations who have prioritised the health, safety and welfare of patrons. FBD has collaboratively worked to improve and enhance safety structures and safety guidelines for livestock marts.

“Working alongside mart representative organisations and the HSA, the development of a mart safety training video, the development of the code of practice for safe mart management (mart lockdown) and the provision of risk management advice through risk management surveys, have helped to create an understanding of the unique risks faced by marts along with actions required to address these risks.

“FBD will be pleased to see reduced claims cost in this portfolio and where this is evident due to improvements in risk management structures and processes, we expect that customers will benefit from these savings.”

Optimism

While FBD stopped short of a commitment to a looming reduction in mart insurance, ICOS livestock and environmental services executive Ray Doyle is “optimistic” that such an outcome will be achieved.

“I’m hopeful that there will be a reduction in mart insurance rates because, on the laws of logic, there has to be because there are less people around and accidents have, thankfully, been almost non-existent.

“There is such a focus now on health and safety at mart level and Covid-19 has brought that to the fore. I’d be optimistic that the insurers have to reflect this over the months ahead."

