Marts call for buyer viewing times amid tighter Covid restrictions

The country looks set to move to a mix of Level 4 and Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions.

Mart managers are calling on the Department of Agriculture to allow viewing times for registered buyers as the country looks set to move to a mix of Level 4 and Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions.

It's understood the Mart Managers of Ireland wrote to the Department of Agriculture over the weekend stating the need for registered purchasers to be allowed a viewing time to view livestock prior to sale.

They say this can and could be done on a controlled basis as was the case back in March time when marts were under stricter rules.

Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan have been under Level 4 restrictions in recent weeks and it's expected the country will move to a mixutre of Level 4 and 5 restrictions this week.

Eimear McGuinness, Donegal Mart Manager said changes need to be made for marts to function adequately.

"Discussions need to be had with mart managers to see where we can improve and where changes need to be made."

Even with social distancing in place, she said purchasers need to be able to view cattle prior to sales.

"If viewing yards are controlled to purchasers only who have pre registered to buy and are only allowed entry 5-10 at a time, I see no issue with this.

"I also believe that unless we allow this, cattle and sheep will not come to marts. Purchasers attend marts often with the view of buying a certain amount of a particular animal. They need to be able to pick them lots out in advance of sale. It also saves them staying if that particular type of animal is not there, freeing up a space for a potential purchaser."

