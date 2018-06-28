Mart restrictions will cause 'a fiasco'

New restrictions which limit cattle viewing to a designated 30 minutes are not practical and will change the nature of marts, farmers have warned.

The restrictions were introduced on safety grounds due to a number of accidents at marts. Soaring insurance premiums for the marts were also a factor in the introduction of the tighter controls. A resolution tabled by Limerick IFA executive last week called on the association’s national executive to reject the new measures and negotiate for what they described as “a more balanced approach”.

Farmers told the meeting that it was impossible to expect buyers to view 2,500-3,000 head of cattle at a big sale in a few minutes. However, Michael Spellman of the ICOS marts’ committee told the Farming Independent that abandoning the restrictions was not an option for the marts.