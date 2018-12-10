Mart canteen shut down after rodent droppings found by inspectors

It was one of 13 closure orders announced today by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland that were served on food businesses in November.

Delvin Mart's restaurant was served the notice to close with immediate effect on November 22 by the Food Safety Authority, after an inspection found that rodent droppings were evident in the kitchen on the floor, on shelving and in a container storing utensils.

"The conditions observed pose or are likely to pose a serious risk of contamination rendering the foodstuffs in this area unfit or injurious to health."