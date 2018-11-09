Mart accidents driving up insurance premiums and must change - FBD boss

Accident claims at marts are driving the cost of insurance to be a loss-making business, something that needs to change, the CEO of FBD has said.

FBD CEO Fiona Muldoon said FBD insures the vast majority of the marts in the Republic of Ireland, but it is losing 140pc on average across the board by taking them on.

“By insuring marts, on average, we are losing 140pc every year, this is not sustainable and needs to change,” she told the recent ICOS conference. According to FBD, the most common cause of liability claims at marts are injuries caused by livestock.

Ciaran Roche Risk Manger with FBD said one of the more common accidents at marts happens when cattle are being loaded and unloaded and can kick or crush people. Another common claim, he said, is incidents involving gates hitting a member of the public or an employee.